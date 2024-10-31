Stephens Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $9,349,879 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

