SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.