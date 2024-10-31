SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.95 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

