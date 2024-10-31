SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

