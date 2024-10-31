Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.53. 5,046,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,910. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

