SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP Group

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.