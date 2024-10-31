SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 819,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,239. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

