SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
SolarWinds Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of SWI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 662,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,611. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.