SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SolarWinds Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SWI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 662,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,611. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.