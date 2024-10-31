Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. William Blair started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

