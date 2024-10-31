SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. SJW Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
