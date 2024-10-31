Siacoin (SC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.86 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $272.32 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,335.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.83 or 0.00511274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00099316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00224011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00070033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

