Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Drops By 15.5%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.48. 2,242,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $264.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.