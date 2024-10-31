Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Increases By 13.2%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 252,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 197,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,876. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

