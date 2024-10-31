Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Increases By 8.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 8,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

