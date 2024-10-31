Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rises By 5.1%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 954,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $6,970,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 599,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 173,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.