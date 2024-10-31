SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.92, but opened at $100.62. SharkNinja shares last traded at $98.22, with a volume of 865,132 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

SharkNinja Stock Down 17.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,450,000 after purchasing an additional 380,926 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in SharkNinja by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

