ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $252,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 175,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $16.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $933.65. The stock had a trading volume of 266,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $892.35 and its 200-day moving average is $801.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $564.90 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

