SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,074,922. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

