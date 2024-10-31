Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.43. 487,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.83.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$132,296.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

