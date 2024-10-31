Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2293907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

