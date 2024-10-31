Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Buys C$34,409.31 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 88,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,409.31.
Arturo Préstamo Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 91,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,035.00.
Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance
CVE SCZ traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,393. The stock has a market cap of C$133.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Santacruz Silver Mining
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
