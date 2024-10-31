Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 33,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $129,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 300,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $82,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $290.17. 1,035,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.66 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,303 shares of company stock worth $42,024,385. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

