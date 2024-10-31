Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 876219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

