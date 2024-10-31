S.A. Mason LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.96. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

