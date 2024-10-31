S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $58.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

