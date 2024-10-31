S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 387,861 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,092,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,297,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,652,000 after buying an additional 215,729 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Steelcase by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,002,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 291,070 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,395.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

