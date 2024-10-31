S.A. Mason LLC Invests $97,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.