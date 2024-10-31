S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Strive 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 62,522 shares in the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

STRV stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. Strive 500 ETF has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $563.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

