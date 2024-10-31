Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.57-11.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.58. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.570-11.620 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RCL traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $206.35. 2,432,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,736. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.