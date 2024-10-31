Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.38. Visa has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $295.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

