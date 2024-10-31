Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,340 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 323,722 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,107. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

