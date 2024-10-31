Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $358,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

