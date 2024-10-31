Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $162,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.81. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

