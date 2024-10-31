Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walmart were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after purchasing an additional 644,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,766,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,881,000 after purchasing an additional 484,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,095,946,000 after purchasing an additional 834,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

