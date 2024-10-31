Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $326.00 to $339.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $322.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $318.00.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $319.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $318.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Visa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Visa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

9/17/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $279.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,799. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.99 and a 52 week high of $296.34. The company has a market cap of $530.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.