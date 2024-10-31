Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GPK FY2024 Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.