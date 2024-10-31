Reddit’s (RDDT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.72.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,275,129.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $3,088,000. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth $1,479,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

