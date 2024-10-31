Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Braze (BRZE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE):
- 10/31/2024 – Braze is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Braze is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Braze Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 296,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Braze
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $20,794,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Braze by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
