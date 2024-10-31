Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Braze (BRZE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE):

10/31/2024 – Braze is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Braze is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Braze Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 296,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $101,480.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,701.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,955.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $101,480.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,701.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,396. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $20,794,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Braze by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

