Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BellRing Brands (BRBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR):

10/24/2024 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

BRBR traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 480,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

