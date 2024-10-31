reAlpha Tech Corp. Set to Showcase Corporate Presentation at LD Micro Investor Conference, Here’s What to Expect.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) is gearing up to present its corporate presentation at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by LD Micro on October 30, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation is intended to provide insights into the company’s vision, growth strategies, and recent developments.

The presentation includes a forward-looking statement outlining reAlpha’s plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations. It emphasizes reAlpha’s AI-powered real estate platform, which enables commission-free home buying and selling experiences. The company aims to accelerate growth by acquiring revenue-generating real estate tech and service companies to establish an end-to-end home buying platform.

The recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement in August 2024 marked a significant shift in the real estate industry, affecting commission structures. reAlpha, in response to this landscape disruption, is leveraging AI technologies to provide a seamless home buying experience.

With a mission to become a global leader in real estate technology, reAlpha is focused on simplifying the home buying process through tech-enabled solutions. Its AI-driven platform, led by the AI buy-side agent Claire, aims to revolutionize the traditional commission structures and enhance the home buying journey.

The company’s revenue model centers around 0% buy-side commission fees, with revenue generated from closing costs and additional services provided beyond transactions. By partnering with, acquiring, and building in-house capabilities, reAlpha offers solutions across the home buying transaction lifecycle.

The leadership team at reAlpha comprises experienced individuals with backgrounds in finance, operations, and technology, poised to drive the company’s growth and innovation in the real estate tech sector.

Investors and stakeholders can anticipate an insightful presentation showcasing reAlpha’s commitment to reshaping the real estate industry through technology, AI, and customer-centric solutions.

The attached exhibit 99.1 provides a detailed corporate presentation offering a comprehensive overview of reAlpha’s mission, revenue models, growth strategies, and leadership structure.

