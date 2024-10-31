Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 135,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $967.66 million, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

