Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 26,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 75,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

