PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

PVH has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PVH opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.