Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.26. The company had a trading volume of 784,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

