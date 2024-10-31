PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock traded down $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $83.06. 81,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $94.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,566.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

