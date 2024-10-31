Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $363.48 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $264.85 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

