Piper Sandler Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $51.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of OLN opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olin by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

