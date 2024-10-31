Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,186 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

