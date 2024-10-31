Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,076,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 44.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.