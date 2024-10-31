Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE SBSW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 2,210,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,090. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
