Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 2,210,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,090. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.